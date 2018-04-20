German govt expects yet larger budget surplus to 2022 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s finance ministry expects rising revenues to generate financial wiggle room of 70 billion euros to 2022, newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing an internal document.

It said the wiggle room for the legislative period 2017-2021 remained at 46 billion euros.

The finance ministry’s paper warned that there was no room for extra spending though, since the extra cash - 23.5 billion euros expected to flow in 2022 - was needed to continue new projects established during the 2017-2021 legislative period.

“The wiggle room for the entire new finance plan is 70 billion euros,” the document stated. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Michelle Martin)