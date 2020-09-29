Germany's debt costs hit historic low despite record borrowing - sources

BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany expects its debt servicing costs to more than halve this year and reach its lowest level ever despite the government’s decision to take on record new borrowing in the COVID-19 pandemic, two officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The lower-than-expected borrowing costs, partly enabled by the European Central Bank’s loose monetary policy, could create a windfall of several billion euros which would reduce the pressure to cut spending once the coronavirus is contained. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)