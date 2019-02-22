German cabinet to debate 2nd term for Bundesbank's Weidmann on Feb. 27 -finance ministry

BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The German Finance Ministry will on Feb. 27 submit a proposal to the cabinet to keep Jens Weidmann in his role as president of the Bundesbank for another eight years, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

“I cannot preempt the cabinet’s decision,” the spokeswoman said when asked if she could confirm that ministers would approve the proposal.

The extension would in theory keep Weidmann in the mix as a possible successor to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, whose job will become available at the end of October. However, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is seen as the frontrunner to take over the ECB.