Germany to approve Weidmann's second term at Bundesbank on Feb. 27 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet will extend Jens Weidmann’s contract as president of the Bundesbank on Feb. 27, Handelsblatt business newspaper reported on Thursday, a move that would keep him at the bank’s helm for another eight years.

The Finance Ministry confirmed last month it was seeking to extend Weidmann’s first term, which ends in April.

The extension would in theory keep Weidmann in the mix as a possible successor to European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, whose job will become available at the end of October. However, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is seen as the frontrunner to take over the ECB. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Mark Heinrich)