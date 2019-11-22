Basic Materials
German chemical industry agrees pay deal

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The German chemical industry struck a collective bargaining agreement with workers for the next 29 months in what the trade union said amounted to a pay increase of 6%.

Among the benefits agreed, the 580.000 workers in the German chemical and pharmaceutical industry will receive one-off payments of up to 6% of their monthly pay, followed by a 1.5% pay raise in July 2020 and another 1.3% raise in July 2021, employers association BAVC and union IG BCE said in separate statements. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal)

