Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite firm due to security concerns - document

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany has blocked the takeover of satellite and radar technology firm IMST by a subsidiary of state-controlled missile maker China Aerospace and Industry Group (CASIC) due to national security concerns, a government document showed on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman of the German economy ministry declined to comment on the company names. But she added that cabinet had authorized the ministry in a closed-door meeting to screen and block a foreign investment by a non-European investor on the grounds that the step could pose a threat to national security.

A spokeswoman of IMST declined to comment.

IMST, based in the western town of Kamp-Lintfort in North Rhine-Westphalia, has special expertise in the field of satellite and radar communication and is a supplier of Germany’s armed forces. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)