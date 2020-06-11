China needs to take further steps on market access, Merkel tells Li

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed in a video conference with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that Beijing needs to take further steps to improve market access and treat foreign companies fairly, her spokesman said on Thursday.

“Concluding an ambitious investment agreement between the EU and China is an important element in this process,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel told Li that Germany wants rules-based and free multilateral trade plus a strengthened World Trade Organisation, Seibert added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal)