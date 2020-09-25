German ministry wants binding quota for CO2-free jet fuel -draft

BERLIN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Germany plans to oblige airlines to refuel with more environmentally-friendly sources by introducing a binding quota for at least 2% of jet fuel purchased in Germany to come from renewable energy by 2030, a draft law showed on Friday.

The Environment Ministry’s draft law, seen by Reuters, said 0.5% of jet fuel purchased in Germany should come from renewable sources by 2026, before that proportion rises to 1% by 2028.

The draft has been through an initial round of agreement with the chancellery but still needs final approval from the federal government. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Adair; Editing by Christoph Steitz)