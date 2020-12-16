German government approves lignite compensation contract

FILE PHOTO: An operator of RWE's huge bucket wheel excavator walks while the paddle-wheel digs for lignite in the open-cast brown coal mine of Inden near Weisweiler after an Internet auction ended to sell the 3,500 tons heavy excavator, in Inden, Germany September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday approved a contract that compensates the country’s operators of lignite-fired power plants for an accelerated shutdown of their assets.

The deal, part of Germany’s effort to completely wean off coal by no later than 2038, covers a total of 4.35 billion euros ($5.29 billion) in payments to utilities, which will also waive any rights for future lawsuits if they sign it.

RWE and Leag, which is 50-50% owned by Czech energy group EPH and private equity group PPF Investments, are by far the largest operators of lignite, or brown coal, power plants and mines in Germany.

The European Commission said last month that it will likely launch a formal investigation with regard to the agreement on competition grounds.

