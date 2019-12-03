German government will vote on coal exit law once it's ready - ministry

BERLIN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A law to compensate utilities for fading out coal energy generation in Germany will be subject to a formal vote as soon as an agreement among ministers has been reached, an environment ministry spokesman told a news conference on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Germany’s Economy Ministry, who also spoke at the event in Berlin, added that the government was working on the matter “with high priority”.

In an effort to meet its climate protection targets under international and European rules, Germany has decided to stop using coal for energy generation by 2038, a move that could prompt billions of euros in compensation payments for utilities. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Christoph Steitz)