Company News
January 29, 2020 / 9:34 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

German cabinet backs exit from coal power by 2038 at latest

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The German cabinet on Wednesday backed plans to exit coal as an energy source by 2038 at the latest as part of Berlin’s efforts on climate protection, a government spokesman said.

A draft law approved by the cabinet to phase out hard coal-fired power stations envisages maximum phase-out compensation of 165,000 euros ($183,051) per megawatt in 2020, falling to 155,000 euros in 2021 and 2022.

The maximum sum would drop by about 25% annually thereafter before reaching 49,000 euros in 2026. There will be no further compensation after 2026.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below