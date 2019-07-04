German economy ministry expects law on coal exit by end of year

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - The German Economy Ministry said on Thursday it expected a law on the country’s coal exit to be decided by the end of the year, adding talks with utility RWE - which wants billions of euros in compensation - were progressing constructively.

Under proposals hammered out by a government-appointed commission earlier this year, Germany is to fully phase out coal as an energy source by 2038, hitting operators of such plants including RWE, Germany’s largest electricity producer.

The ministry said the talks with RWE were at an advanced stage.