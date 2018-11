BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing said on Monday he wants to keep the bank’s investment banking unit but that the company must be a more balanced business.

“My goal is to have a bank that, of course, comprises investment banking, which is a considerable value generator for our customers, but we must be more balanced,” he told a business conference in Berlin hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)