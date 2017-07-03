FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Numerous people died in German bus crash - govt spokesman
July 3, 2017 / 9:42 AM / a month ago

Numerous people died in German bus crash - govt spokesman

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Numerous people died when a coach burst into flames after colliding with a lorry in the German state of Bavaria on Monday, a spokesman for the German government said.

"Unfortunately numerous people - a tour group from (the eastern German state of) Saxony - lost their lives in this burning bus," Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

Police have said 31 people were injured in the crash on a motorway, some of them seriously, while 17 people were unaccounted for. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Michelle Martin)

