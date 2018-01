BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The current level of Germany’s trade surplus is not justified, IMF chief Christine Lagarde told German broadcaster ARD on Thursday, urging Berlin to increase its investments.

Lagarde also told ARD that the IMF supported the pursuit of loose monetary policies by the European Central Bank and all central banks as long as inflationary targets had not been met, adding, “but not forever.” (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Mark Heinrich)