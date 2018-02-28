Russian hacker group breached German ministries, took data - media

BERLIN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Russian hacking group known as APT28 has attacked Germany’s foreign and defence ministries and acquired data from them, German media reported on Wednesday.

Western governments and security experts have linked the hacking group known as APT28 or Fancy Bear to a Russian spy agency, and have blamed it for operations including an attack on the Democratic National Committee ahead of the 2016 U.S. elections and the German lower house of parliament in 2015.

German media cited security sources as saying that security authorities discovered the attacks in December.

Officials at the ministries and Germany’s federal cyber protection agency had no immediate comment on the reports. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Andrea Shalal)