No evidence thus far that Russia behind German cyber attack - economy minister

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries on Thursday said there were no indications thus far that Russia was behind a cyber attack on German computer networks disclosed by Berlin on Wednesday.

Zypries told reporters it would be “problematic” if Moscow were found to have launched the attack, as German media have reported. But she added: “At this moment there is no discussion of that. We cannot say anything at this point.”

Germany on Wednesday said security officials were investigating an isolated attack on its government computer networks, but the incident had been brought under control. It did not confirm media reports that the foreign and defence ministries were affected by the attack. (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Michelle Martin)