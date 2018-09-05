Merkel says EU, Britain must negotiate Brexit to ensure close ties

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said it was important to negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union in a way that ensured continued good and close relations.

Merkel said she and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis discussed Britain’s decision to leave the bloc during his inaugural visit to Berlin as prime minister.

“We have the same view that this is regrettable, but that we must try to negotiate in such a way that very good, very close relations are possible with Britain afterwards,” Merkel told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Riham Alkousaa)