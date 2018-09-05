FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 5, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel welcomes Weber's bid to become EU chief executive

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that she welcomed Manfred Weber’s bid to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as EU chief executive after EU parliamentary elections next year.

“Now we have to wait until the final nomination,” Merkel said, adding there were still many more steps before Weber could become the next president of the European commission.

Weber is a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU) - the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) - and he is leader of the European People’s Party (EPP). (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.