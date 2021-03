FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power sector, will replace Nivea manufacturer Beiersdorf in Germany’s blue-chip DAX index from March 22, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday.

Beiersdorf will take Siemens Energy’s place in the MDAX, it added.