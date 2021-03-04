Siemens Energy to replace Beiersdorf in Germany's DAX index

FILE PHOTO: Nivea tins are seen in a production line at the plant of German personal-care company Beiersdorf in Hamburg, Germany March 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which supplies turbines to the power industry, will replace Nivea manufacturer Beiersdorf in Germany’s blue-chip DAX index from March 22, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.

Spun off from former parent Siemens AG last year, Siemens Energy, which also owns a 67% stake in wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa, quickly joined Germany’s midcap index after its listing in September.

Since the listing, Siemens Energy shares have gained more than a third, giving the company a market valuation of about 21.89 billion euros ($26.39 billion).

“The fact that we will become a DAX member so soon after our initial listing on the stock exchange is a great recognition of our company’s proposition and the commitment of our employees,” Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

“As a leading energy technology company, we want to actively shape the energy transition and grow profitably.”

Beiersdorf will take Siemens Energy’s place in the MDAX.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)