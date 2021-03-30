Germany won't need big changes to 2021 debt issuance plan, says agency

BERLIN, March 30 (Reuters) - Germany will not need to make major changes to its plans for debt issuance this year as much of the funding requirement for coronavirus-related costs was raised last year, Federal Financing Agency chief Tammo Diemer said on Tuesday.

Earlier, the agency said Germany planned to issue 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) more debt in the second quarter than originally planned. (Reporting by Reinhard Becker Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Thomas Escritt)