Scholz: Germany can fulfill its tasks without taking new debt

BERLIN, Aug 12 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Berlin could implement ambitious policy steps such as abolishing an income tax surcharge for most employees and take climate protection measures without incurring new debt.

“We can fulfill the tasks that we’re tackling without new debt,” Scholz said when asked if he would stick to the balanced budget goal unreservedly.

His comments come after a senior government official told Reuters last week that the finance ministry, led by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), is considering the issuance of new debt.