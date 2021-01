BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry expects new debt of just under 60 billion euros ($73 billion) next year, news magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday, as the government is fighting the impact of the pandemic by spending unprecedented amounts.

