Germany to issue bonds worth up to 471 billion euros in 2021

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany plans to issue federal bonds worth up to 471 billion euros ($576.27 billion) through auctions next year, its finance agency said on Thursday, as Europe’s largest economy is spending unprecedented amounts to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“As in the current year (€406.5 billion), the comparatively high issuance volume is primarily a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has a considerable impact on the income and expenditures of the Federal budget and its special funds,” the finance agency added.