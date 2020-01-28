Germany to buy Bombardier jets instead of Northrop reconnaissance drones - document

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany has scrapped a plan to buy Triton reconnaissance drones from Northrop Grumman and instead decided to buy three Global 6000 jets from Bombardier, a government document showed on Tuesday.

The defence ministry told lawmakers in a confidential letter, obtained by Reuters, that the Triton drones would not be ready for delivery until 2025 as promised and that the estimated costs of some 2.4 billion euros ($2.66 billion) could not be financed.