Company News
January 28, 2020 / 12:03 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Germany to buy Bombardier jets instead of Northrop reconnaissance drones - document

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Germany has scrapped a plan to buy Triton reconnaissance drones from Northrop Grumman and instead decided to buy three Global 6000 jets from Bombardier, a government document showed on Tuesday.

The defence ministry told lawmakers in a confidential letter, obtained by Reuters, that the Triton drones would not be ready for delivery until 2025 as promised and that the estimated costs of some 2.4 billion euros ($2.66 billion) could not be financed.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Sabine Siebold Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below