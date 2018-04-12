FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Germany won't join any Syria strikes but supports allies -Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 12 (Reuters) - Germany will not join any military strikes against the Syrian government in response to a poison gas attack on an opposition enclave, but supports Western efforts to show that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Germany will not take part in possible - there have not been any decisions yet, I want to stress that - military action,” she said after meeting Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Berlin.

“But we support everything that is being done to show that the use of chemical weapons is not acceptable,” she added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Joseph Nasr)

