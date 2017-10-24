FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany considers selling Deutsche Bahn's Schenker - Finance Ministry document
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
China Party Congress 2017
China to unveil new leadership as Xi cements power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 24, 2017 / 4:32 PM / in 7 hours

Germany considers selling Deutsche Bahn's Schenker - Finance Ministry document

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The German government is considering selling at least a part of Schenker, the logistics arm of rail operator Deutsche Bahn, according to a Finance Ministry document seen by Reuters.

The document was sent to parliament’s budget committee, which had asked the ministry for proposals on how to stabilise state-owned Deutsche Bahn’s finances.

The ministry wrote: “A complete or a partial sale of Schenker AG could be taken up again.”

The budget committee asked for possible plans to improve Deutsche Bahn’s liquidity after the government provided the rail operator with a cash injection of 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion).

Deutsche Bahn last year hired banks to help it float its Arriva international passenger transport system as well as Schenker with the goal of raising 4.5 billion euros.

A finance ministry spokeswoman confirmed the letter had been sent to the budget committee but declined to comment on its content.

Two German parties that are exploring forming a coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives support the idea of selling state assets, including a stake in Commerzbank .

The pro-business FDP and the Greens want to use the proceeds to fund investments in education and modern digital infrastructure.

Schenker was two years ago valued at 4 billion-5 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8501 euros Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.