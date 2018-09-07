FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Deutsche Bahn takes measures to limit spending - sources

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn is seeking to limit its spending as its debt pile nears 20 billion euros ($23.2 billion), several managers at the company told Reuters on Friday.

Big-ticket orders will require special authorisation, they said.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said that it was a normal corporate procedure to respond to financial challenges. She added that that did not mean that Deutsche Bahn would seek to cut corners in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.

$1 = 0.8614 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
