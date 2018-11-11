Communications Equipment
German rail operator wants more cash to improve service

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is lobbying the government for a 4.9 billion euro ($5.55 billion) investment to reduce train delays and cancellations dampening passenger satisfaction, the Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

The figure appears in a 200-page strategy blueprint that Deutsche Bahn’s board will discuss at a special meeting Nov. 22-23, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.

Last year the operator reported a small rise in the number of trains that failed to reach their destination on time.

“The board meeting will be a very intense meeting to discuss strategy and I want any agreements reached to yield significant improvements for passengers by spring of 2019,” Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer told Bild.

$1 = 0.8823 euros Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Jason Neely

