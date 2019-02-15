Financials
German SMEs oppose possible Deutsche-Commerzbank merger

BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Two powerful German business associations said on Friday they were not in favour of a possible merger between Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank , arguing that such a deal could harm competition.

“More competition is fundamentally welcome,” Reinhold von Eben-Worlee, head of the Family Businesses Association, told Reuters. “Therefore, we see no reason why the two banks should merge.”

Mario Ohoven, president of the German Association for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (DMB), made similar remarks when asked about a possible merger.

“When two troubled banks come together there is no guarantee this will result in an economically powerful institution,” Ohoven told Reuters. “Put bluntly: putting two limping entities together doesn’t result in a European Champion.” (Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Arno Schuetze)

