in a day
Diesel software updates to cost VW, Daimler, BMW at least 500 mln euros -VDA
August 2, 2017 / 5:00 PM

Diesel software updates to cost VW, Daimler, BMW at least 500 mln euros -VDA

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW are facing costs of at least 500 million euros ($593 million) to update the engine software of diesel cars in Germany to curb emissions, the VDA auto industry lobby said.

In addition, the costs of paying car owners incentives for trading in their older diesel cars for new models will far exceed 500 million euros for the three carmakers, VDA President Matthias Wissmann said on Wednesday at a news conference.

$1 = 0.8427 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

