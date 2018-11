FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - German prosecutors searched the Munich offices of fund investor Blackrock on Tuesday in connection with an investigation of dividend stripping trades, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A spokesman for Blackrock said: “Blackrock is fully cooperating with an ongoing investigation relating to cum ex transactions in the period 2007-2011.”

State prosecutors in Cologne declined to comment. (Writing by John O’Donnell, editing by Edward Taylor)