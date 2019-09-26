Germany's Merkel: Politics should ensure ECB won't become overstrained

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The task of politics is to ensure that the European Central Bank won’t become overstrained with its monetary measures, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

The aim of ECB’s interest rates policy is to have more homogeneous competitiveness, Merkel said, adding that the interest rate level was being perceived differently in different parts of Europe.

Earlier this month, the ECB cut rates deeper into negative territory and promised bond purchases with no end-date to push borrowing costs even lower, hoping to kick-start activity nearly a decade after the bloc’s debt crisis. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Riham Alkousaa)