August 1, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Berlin agrees rules to crack down on online shopping tax fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The German government agreedrules to make online marketplace operators liable for tax fraud by customers, a spokeswoman for the German government said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday a spokeswoman for the finance ministry had said Germany was planning tougher rules for online shopping platforms to help combat sales tax fraud that is estimated to cost the country hundreds of millions of euros in lost revenue.

The draft law, reviewed by Reuters, would oblige operators of electronic marketplaces to record transactions that could be taxable in Germany. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Writing by Michelle Martin)

