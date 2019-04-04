Germany will gradually overcome economic slowdown this year - Altmaier

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany will gradually this year overcome the economic slowdown it saw in the second half of 2018, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, citing positive developments on the job market and rising salaries.

Germany’s leading economic institutes earlier on Thursday slashed their 2019 growth forecast for Europe’s biggest economy to 0.8 percent from their previous prediction of 1.9 percent.

“The cooling down of the economy also reminds us that we urgently have to improve economic conditions,” Altmaier added in a statement. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by Riham Alkousaa)