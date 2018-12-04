German car registrations in November down 10 pct - source

HAMBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - German new car registrations fell by 10 percent year-on-year in November to around 273,000 vehicles, a source familiar with the numbers told Reuters on Tuesday, as automakers like Volkswagen are struggling to adapt to the new WLTP emissions testing regime.

The 10 percent decrease comes after a 7.4 percent decline in October. German car authority KBA is due to publish official figures on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Kathrin Jones and Michelle Martin)