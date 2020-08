BERLIN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s car industry is showing initial signs of picking up and carmakers expect their exports to increase, a survey published by the Ifo economic institute showed on Tuesday.

Business expectations, demand and order books all improved last month, Ifo said, but it cautioned that the survey’s indicator for the current business situation was still negative in July. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)