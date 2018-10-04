Investment is weak spot for German economy-banking association

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A significant slowdown in investment is a weak spot for the German economy, the BdB banking association said on Thursday, adding that Europe’s largest economy should remain largely stable next year despite rising risks.

The association lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Germany to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate of 1.9 percent, pointing to the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China as well as weaknesses in emerging economies as reasons.

The BdB also said that the European Central Bank needed to put an end to its negative interest rate policy.