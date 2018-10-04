FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 4, 2018 / 8:02 AM / in 2 hours

Investment is weak spot for German economy-banking association

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A significant slowdown in investment is a weak spot for the German economy, the BdB banking association said on Thursday, adding that Europe’s largest economy should remain largely stable next year despite rising risks.

The association lowered its 2019 growth forecast for Germany to 1.8 percent from a previous estimate of 1.9 percent, pointing to the escalating trade conflict between the United States and China as well as weaknesses in emerging economies as reasons.

The BdB also said that the European Central Bank needed to put an end to its negative interest rate policy. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.