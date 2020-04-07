UPDATE 1-Germany ramps up Q2 bond issuance, plans first syndication since 2015

(Updates with more detail, comment, context)

LONDON/ BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - Germany on Tuesday ramped up bond issuance for the second quarter and said it will launch its first 15-year bond via a syndicate of banks, the first such deal since 2015 in a sign of the lengths taken to secure funding to fight the coronavirus.

Europe’s biggest economy has introduced a spending package worth up to 750 billion euros ($808.4 billion) and is taking on new debt for the first time since 2013 to cushion its economy from the damage inflicted by the virus outbreak.

The German Finance Agency said it was increasing the amount of debt it was issuing in the second quarter by 43 billion euros to 130.5 billion euros — issuing a new seven and 15-year bonds for the first time.

This was the second time in three weeks that Germany has been forced to adjust its issuance plans, said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich. He said the coronavirus crisis has more than doubled Germany’s second-quarter gross borrowing needs.

The country’s debt management agency said there was still considerable uncertainty about how issuance for the second half would develop.

Its new 15-year bond meanwhile will mark the first sale of German government bonds via a syndicate of banks since June 2015, when it used the process to sell a new 30-year inflation-linked bond, the debt agency said.

“It is interesting that Germany is pulling out all the stops to finance the programmes to fight the coronavirus outbreak — using the money markets and creating a seven and 15-year bond,” said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

START SYNDICATING

Germany’s debt agency said it had opted for syndication because this would be the country’s first 15-year bond. It will mature in May 2035.

The news took some in the market by surprise, given that Germany traditionally relies on auctions to sell its debt.

“If Germany needs to start syndicating, it just shows much they need to borrow. And this is just Q2,” said a London-based banker.

Another banker at a German primary dealer said Germany was opting for a syndication to directly place a long-dated debt issue in large volumes directly “with end investors, rather than just putting into dealers’ books”.

Issuing bonds via a syndicate of banks, a method used often by France, Spain and Italy, can also help an issuer access a broader range of investors.

Euro zone governments raised 27 billion euros via syndicated deals in March, more than four times the amount raised in the same month in 2019.

Ireland raised 6 billion euros on Tuesday in its largest bond sale for a decade. Cyprus also came to the market.

Analysts also drew attention to the increased use of short-dated bills as part of Germany’s financing plans.

The issuance volume of Bubills will increase by a further 32 billion euros to 72 billion euros in the second quarter.

“The bulk of the increased issuance will take place via T-bills, implying Germany expects the increased borrowing requirement to be a short-term issue,” said Nordea’s von Gerich. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt in BERLIN and Abhinav Ramnarayan, Yoruk Bahceli and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)