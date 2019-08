BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is still in favour of a balanced budget despite higher spending, weekly magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

“There is considerable room for growth-stimulating measures without the government having to take on additional debt,” Altmaier, a confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Paul Carrel)