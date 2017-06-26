FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 10:03 AM / in 2 months

Industry driving robust Q2 German expansion - Bundesbank

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - A lively German manufacturing sector is driving solid growth in Europe's largest economy, which should see strong expansion over the winter months carry through into the second quarter, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

"The upward drive is, above all, being sustained at the moment by lively manufacturing activity," the German central bank said in its monthly report for June, adding that the sector was being stimulated by both foreign and domestic demand. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

