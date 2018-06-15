Bundesbank slashes Germany's growth forecast for this year

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s central bank on Friday slashed its forecast for how fast the euro zone’s largest economy would grow this year and warned of greater “uncertainties” despite an ongoing boom.

The Bundesbank expects German GDP growth of 2.0 percent this year, lower than the 2.5 percent it forecast in December. The 2019 estimate was revised up to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

“Uncertainties regarding the prospects for the German economy are considerably greater than they were,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)