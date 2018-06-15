FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bundesbank slashes Germany's growth forecast for this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s central bank on Friday slashed its forecast for how fast the euro zone’s largest economy would grow this year and warned of greater “uncertainties” despite an ongoing boom.

The Bundesbank expects German GDP growth of 2.0 percent this year, lower than the 2.5 percent it forecast in December. The 2019 estimate was revised up to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent.

“Uncertainties regarding the prospects for the German economy are considerably greater than they were,” Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

