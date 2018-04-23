German economy could have slowed noticeably in Q1: Bundesbank

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Germany’s booming economy could have slowed noticeably in the first three months of the year due to an unexpected soft patch in manufacturing, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“Germany’s economic boom continues even if the rate of growth of gross domestic product in the first quarter of the year could be noticeably lower than in previous quarters,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

“Contrary to previous expectations, the manufacturing sector contributed at best modestly to the overall economic expansion,” it added. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)