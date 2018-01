FRANKFURT, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The German economy ended 2017 on a high note, with “excellent” conditions for businesses and consumers alike, the country’s central bank said on Monday.

“The German economy is continuing to expand at a very fast pace,” the Bundesbank said in its monthly report.

“Industry orders and conditions on the labour market are as excellent as the mood of companies and consumers.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)