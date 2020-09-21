Germany's economic rebound set to slow further: Bundesbank

FILE PHOTO: A sign with distancing and entry rules, is seen at the entrance of a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s economic rebound may lose some more steam heading into the end of the year as new orders slow and the services sector remains constrained by pandemic-containment measures, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

“In the remainder of the year the recovery may continue but lose momentum,” the German central bank said in its monthly report after noting the slowdown had started in the summer.

“Industrial companies look at the future with optimism ... but expectations about exports remain cautious and the order flow noticeably lost momentum recently,” it added.