German business morale rises in June on optimism about H2

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - German business morale rose by more than expected in June as companies’ assessment of current conditions improved and their optimism increased about the second half of the year, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 101.8 from 99.2 in May. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a June reading of 100.6.

“The German economy is shaking off the coronavirus crisis,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said in a statement.