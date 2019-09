FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German chemicals association VCI on Wednesday cut its full-year forecast for production and revenues, pointing to a difficult market in Germany and Europe and missing impulses from Asia and the United States.

VCI said it now sees a decline in production of 6%, adding that revenues are expected to fall by 5. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss Writing by Thomas Seythal Editing by Tassilo Hummel)