FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 9:05 AM / in 2 hours

German construction body raises 2018 sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s construction firms are benefiting from soaring demand for real estate and higher state spending on infrastructure, the HDB industry association said on Wednesday as it raised its growth forecast for the sector.

The construction body, which represents large industrial companies such as Hochtief, said it now expected nominal sales growth of 6 percent this year, up from the 4 percent growth it had projected at the beginning of the year.

Due to rising construction prices such as higher wages, real sales are likely to grow by around 2 percent this year, HDB added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.