Consumer Goods and Retail

Germany's second partial lockdown weighs on consumer morale

By Reuters Staff

    BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - German consumer morale fell
further heading into December as a partial lockdown to curb a
second coronavirus wave in Europe's largest economy hit
households' income expectations as well as their willingness to
buy, a survey showed on Thursday.
    The GfK institute said its consumer sentiment index, based
on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, dropped to -6.7 in November
from a revised -3.2 in the previous month.
    The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a narrower drop to
-5.0.
    GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said although retail shops
had been kept open so far, the closure of restaurants, bars,
hotels and entertainment venues since Nov. 2 clouded consumers'
mood.
    Rising numbers of COVID-19 are increasing uncertainty so
Germans hold more onto their money, Buerkl added.
    "The hopes for a rapid recovery that arose in early summer
have definitely been dashed," Buerkl said.
    German business morale also fell in November, suggesting
that the economy will shrink in the fourth quarter due to the
renewed curbs, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday.
    Germany's infection rates have been accelerating and cases
are close to reach one million, with daily COVID-19 deaths
hitting a record 410 on Wednesday.
     Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed with leaders of Germany's
16 federal states to extend and tighten measures against the
coronavirus until at least Dec. 20 and they are likely to extend
them into January, she said on Wednesday.
    "Only a noticeable decrease in infections and a relaxation
of the restrictions will bring more optimism again," Buerkl
said, adding that the infection rate in the coming weeks will
determine whether consumer sentiment could stabilise again. 
 
                                Dec 2020   Nov 2020   Dec 2019
 Consumer climate                 -6.7       -3.2        9.7
 Consumer climate components    Nov 2020   Oct 2020   Nov 2019
 - willingness to buy             30.5       37.0       50.0
 - income expectations             4.6        9.8       45.5
 - business cycle expectations    -0.2        7.1        1.7
 
    NOTE - The survey period was from Nov. 5 to Nov. 16, 2020.
    The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of
real private consumption in the following month.
    An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth
in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in
comparison with the same period a year ago.
    According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator
corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private
consumption.
    The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance
between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you
think now is a good time to buy major items?"
    The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations
about the development of household finances in the coming 12
months.
    The additional business cycle expectations index reflects
the assessment of those questioned of the general economic
situation in the next 12 months.
    
     

    ($1 = 0.8469 euros)

 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa
Editing by Michael Nienaber)
